The PUBG Mobile global version 1.0 update arrived quite a well ago, bringing several in-game changes which enhanced the overall battle royale experience.

If you haven’t updated the game yet, you can do so via TapTap, Google Play Store or by using APK and OBB files.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download these games)

How to download PUBG Mobile global version from the official website: Step-by-step guide and tips

Follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile global version from the game’s official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. You can also click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Click on the download button on the top-right corner of the APK download button.

Step 3: The download of the APK file will begin.

Step 4: After the download process is complete, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option. If you haven’t enabled it, you can do it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 5: Locate and install the APK file. After the APK file is installed, open the APK file.

Step 6: You will receive an option to download the data in-game. After the game data is downloaded, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile global version.

Tip

#1 Download the APK game data with a stable internet connection or else it will stop midway.

#2 Ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on your device prior to downloading the APK.

#3 If you are downloading the game using mobile data, then close all other background applications on your device.

