PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (28th October): New code for free popularity

PUBG Mobile offers users an extensive-range of in-game cosmetics. Despite the fact they do not influence the gameplay in any manner, these items have become an integral part of this game, as they are visually appealing.

Hence, players have a desire to obtain them. But usually, for making most in-game purchases in PUBG Mobile, they have to use UC, the in-game currency, which is not possible for everyone. Hence, gamers look for other ways to get these items without spending out of their pockets.

Redeem codes are one such way that offers users a perfect opportunity to get exclusive items free of cost. Here is the latest redeem code in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Redeem code for 28th October is for free popularity

Redeem code: BFVPZBZ89U

Free motorcycle in PUBG Mobile

Using this code, the player will receive giftable item (motorcycle), and gifting this to others will increase the receivers popularity by 200.

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Players can redeem the codes from the official redemption center of PUBG Mobile. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, they have to open the official redemption site of PUBG Mobile, accessible here.

Step 2: Gamers need to enter all the necessary details in the text file, like UID and Code, and press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the user to verify all the details.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the reward will be sent to the user via the mail-section.

Reward in mail section

It is important to note that each code has a specific time limit. If this limit gets crossed, the players will receive an error message stating the ‘the code has expired.’

There is no way around this, and users have to then wait for the next set of redeem codes to be released.

