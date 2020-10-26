How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnam (VN) version 1.0 update: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Vietnam or VN is one of the many versions of this renowned battle royale game. It is published by VNG Game Publishing, and as the name suggests, is explicitly available for users from Vietnam. This title is available o Google Play Store and Apple App Store of this region only.

PUBG Mobile VN is remarkably similar to that of the global version, but many of you still wish to play it. Those of you from other regions can download it from stores like TapTap or use APK and OBB files.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide to download and install PUBG Mobile Vietnam version 1.0.

Download PUBG Mobile Vietnam: Steps and tips

Via TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Vietnam from TapTap Store:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if you haven’t enabled it previously.

Step 3: Install the application and search for PUBG Mobile Vietnam in the search bar.

Step 4: Press on the most relevant result and click the download button.

The download and installation will get completed in the background.

Using APK files

You can also download the updated version using the APK file. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Vietnam here.

Step 2: Click on the download APK button, and the download will begin.

Step 3: After the download is complete, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it is not enabled. You can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Install the APK file. After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the Vietnam version of PUBG Mobile.

Tips

#1 Ensure that there is sufficient space available on your device before downloading this game.

#2 Download it using a stable internet connection, or it might stop midway.

#3 If you are using mobile data, then close all other background applications.

