PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (26th October): Another code to gift free popularity

PUBG Mobile features several in-game items, including skins and costumes. These items are visually appealing, and hence, many players desire to obtain them. Users must spend UC to get many of these items, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. As a result, some look for ways to obtain them for free.

Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile are one of the best ways to obtain in-game items without spending in-game currency and require the least effort. These codes provide the players with various items, including gun skins, costumes, popularity items, etc.

The only downside of redeem codes is that they are usually applicable for a limited timeframe, and only a specific number of users can use these codes. Hence, players have to be quick to use them.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for 26th October: Free popularity gift

Redeem codes

BGDFZBZ5QN

BGDGZBZGTF

Using these codes, the player will receive a giftable item called ‘I See You,’ which, upon gifting to others, will increase the receiver’s popularity by 200 points.

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

It is straightforward to use redeem codes in this title, and users can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the redemption center present on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redemption Center: Click here

Step 2: They can enter their PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: They must then press the redeem button. A pop-up appears, prompting them to verify the details.

Step 4: Lastly, they can press OK.

After the code is redeemed successfully, users will receive the item via the in-game mail section.

If gamers receive an error that the redemption limit is reached, it means that they cannot use this code any further to claim the rewards as it has been exhausted.

