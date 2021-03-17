How to download PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms Season 18 update: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was released a few days ago, bringing a series of new and exciting features to the game.

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update from the Google Play Store or via the APK file from the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the APK file on the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile latest version using APK file

Players do not need an OBB file to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile. The APK file alone will suffice. They can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Players must first visit PUBG Mobile’s official website. They can use the link provided below to do so.

PUBG Mobile website: Click here

Step 2: They can then download the APK file by pressing the "APK Download" button.

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the file. They must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before installation.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can open the game and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: After the download of the resource pack is complete, they can try out the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

Note: The size of the APK file is around 943 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading it. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the player's selection.

If players face a parsing error while installing the APK file, they should re-download the file from the official website and follow the steps given above again.

