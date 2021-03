PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update Season 18 free RP rewards revealed

PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 18 began today, bringing a plethora of cosmetic items, including skins, outfits and skins, to the game.

The RP is based on the Hundred Rhythms theme, and players can purchase the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

This article lists out all the rewards of the free RP rewards in PUBG Mobile Season 18.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 free rewards

Here is a list of all the free rewards in PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 18:

RP 1 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 3 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 5 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 6 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 7 – 1000 BP

RP 9 – 15 Silver

RP 10 – Mission Card

RP 11 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 13 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 15 – Friends Forever Emote

RP 16 – 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 17 – 1000 BP

RP 19 – 15 Silver

RP 20 – 20 Silver

RP 21 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 23 – 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 25 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 26 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 27 – 1000 BP

RP 29 – 15 Silver

RP 30 – Electronica Hearts Parachute

RP 31 – 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 33 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 35 – 30 Silver

RP 36 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 37 – 1000 BP

RP 39 – 15 Silver

RP 40 – 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 41 – 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 45 – Pink & Blue Harmony - VSS

RP 46 – 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 47 – 1000 BP

RP 49 – 15 Silver

RP 50 – Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 51 – Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 53 – 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 55 – 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 57 – 1000 BP

RP 59 – 15 Silver

RP 60 – 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

