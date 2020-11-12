How to download PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) version 1.1 Metro Royale update using APK + OBB files and TapTap: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular versions of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. This version of the game is published by PUBG Corporation and is only available for players in Korea and Japan.

The 1.1 update arrived in the Korean version of PUBG Mobile a couple of days ago. It brought the much-awaited Metro Royale mode to the game, along with themed gameplay and several other improvements.

The game is only available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the specified regions, so players from other regions can download the game via stores like TapTap or by using APK and OBB files.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 Update: Top 4 features of Metro Royale mode

How to download PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) version 1.1 Metro Royale update via APK + OBB files and TapTap

APK and OBB

PUBG Mobile Korea Version 1.1 Metro Royale APK download link: Click here

The zip file's size is 1.37 GB, so you must ensure that sufficient storage space is available on your device before downloading the file.

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea Version 1.1 Metro Royale update using APK and OBB files.

Step 1: Download and extract the zip file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown source option' if it hasn't been enabled yet.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it.

Step 4: Copy the 'com.pubg.krmobile' folder to 'Android/OBB'. After the files are copied, players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Korea.

TapTap

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea Version 1.1 Metro Royale update using TapTap:

Step 1: Download and install the TapTap application from the official website. Enable the 'Install from unknown source' option before installing it.

Step 2: Open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Korea. Click on the most relevant result.

Step 3: Click on the download button. The game will be downloaded and installed.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: PMCO Wildcard Finals day 1 overall standings