How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.2 Runic Power update using TapTap: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update was rolled out today (Image via Google Play Store)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 12 Jan 2021, 15:59 IST
Feature
The PUBG Mobile Korean version is one of the most prominent alternatives to the global version. The game is published by Krafton Inc. and offers various unique in-game features, including a currency – Donkatsu Medal – events, and more.

The 1.2 update arrived in this version and has brought in various new in-game features, including new game modes, a weapon – Famas, and several other in-game improvements.

This variant of the game is restricted to the Google Play Store and Apple App Stores of these specific regions. However, users from other areas who desire to download the Korean version can do so using APK and OBB files or via stores like TapTap.

Downloading the PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.2 from TapTap

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.2 update from TapTap:

Step 1: They have to first download the TapTap application from the official website. They can click this link to visit the same.

Step 2: Next, they have to locate the APK file and install it. However, before the installation, users have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done already.

It can be enabled from: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Players have to open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile Korea (KR).

Step 4: They can tap on the most relevant result and press the download button. In case they already have an older version of the game installed on their device, they will find an update button instead.

Gamers can open the game after the in-game patches are complete and enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Published 12 Jan 2021, 15:54 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
