PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

The developers have officially released the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.2 update, and players can download it from Google Play Store. The latest version has numerous new features, including various new game modes, new weapons, and multiple other improvements.

Gamers can also download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update using the APK files, which this article discusses.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: New FAMAS Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile: Everything we know so far

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update using APK download link

Players can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update using the APK file:

Step 1: First, they have to download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update from here.

The APK file's size is 613 MB, and users must make sure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading it.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they have to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option, if not enabled already.

Advertisement

They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Next, gamers have to locate and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.2.

Step 4: They can then open the game and select the desired resource pack, after which the users can enjoy trying out the newly implemented features.

In case the users encounter an error while installing the APK file, they can redownload it from the official website and follow the steps mentioned above.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power Update: List of game modes added