New FAMAS Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of weapons that players can use on the battleground, and the game's developers often introduce new ones with each update.

The patch notes of the next update, i.e., PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update, were recently released. These notes revealed numerous features that are set to arrive in the game, including a new Assault Rifle - the FAMAS.

This article looks at everything we know about the FAMAS in PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,754,008 accounts this week

Everything we know about the new FAMAS Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, the FAMAS will be added to PUBG Mobile with the upcoming 1.2 update. According to the patch notes, the firearm will be exclusive to the Livik map. It can be equipped with the Muzzle (Rifles), Scope and Mag (Rifles) attachements.

Advertisement

The patch notes further revealed that the FAMAS will utilize 5.56mm ammunition and will be loaded with 25 rounds. The weapon will also have the fastest rate of fire among the rifles in the game.

Apart from this, no other information about the FAMAS has been revealed. Therefore, players will have wait for the update to hit the servers on 12th January to test the weapon and all the other features.

Players will receive a couple of rewards for updating PUBG Mobile between January 12th and January 17th (UTC +0). Here are the rewards:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

It is important to note that players with the older version of PUBG Mobile will not be able to team up with those who have the latest version of the game.

Patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update

Here are some of the patch notes of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update:

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th)

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

Basic performance improvements

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

Click here to read all the patch notes of the update.

Also Read: 5 best games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store in 2021