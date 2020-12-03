PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most successful battle royale games in the mobile gaming industry.

There are many region-specific versions of the game. The Korean version, which is published by PUBG Corporation, is one of the most popular ones.

Players of the Korean version of PUBG Mobile can even play with users of the global version.

This version is available only on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of the Korea and Japan region. However, players from other regions can download the game via TapTap or by using APK and OBB files.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version using APK+OBB files: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Korean version APK+OBB files: Click here.

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB, so players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their device.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR version using APK and OBB file.

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Extract and install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

(Note: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option before installing the file. The players can enable it by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Copy the ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder containing the zip file to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, players can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Korean version.

If players encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

