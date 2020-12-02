PUBG Mobile version 1.2 beta test registrations go live, new game modes and features to be added

The registrations for the recruitment of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta are now underway.

Over the past few years, the battle royale genre has witnessed a massive surge in its popularity. After the advent of the BR titles on the mobile platform, games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have emerged as market leaders.

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the most prominent battle royale titles, which has also topped the list of the highest-grossing game this year.

PUBG Mobile version 1.2 beta test registrations go live

Players have a perfect opportunity to experience and test new features before others. However, the test will only be available for the players in South Asia and North America.

According to GameExp, the new version of the game will bring several new features, including the new mode, i.e., the Extreme Hunt Mode.

Extreme Hunt Mode

Image via GameEXP

The new mode has been created on Erangel and Livik. In this mode, players will be able to develop a Powered Exoskeleton by bringing Nano Crystals and an Exoskeleton Blueprint to the Matrix base. Also, the users will have two additional respawns in this mode.

Here are the features of this mode:

Respawns

The players will respawn twice with the essential equipment.

Powered Exoskeleton

Image via GameEXP

Each Exoskeleton will increase damage reduction in general. The Exoskeleton Chest will also increase the backpack capacity. At the same time, the Exoskeleton legs will provide the ability to sprint.

Also, assembling the full exoskeleton set will unlock its ultimate weapon, which is the Dragon’s Breath Grenade.

How to register for the 1.2 beta?

Follow the steps given below to apply for the test:

Step 1: Visit the website of "GameEXP" and create an account. If you already have one, you can log in to it.

Step 2: Visit the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Beta Testing registration page. The players can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 3: Click on the "Apply for Test" option.

Step 4: The users will have to fill in the questionnaire, providing the necessary in-game details like PUBG Mobile ID, rank, level, platform, and more.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button. A dialogue box will then appear, prompting the users to confirm the submission. Tap on the "OK" button.

After this process is complete, the application will be reviewed. If the players are selected for the beta testing, they’ll receive an email regarding the same.

