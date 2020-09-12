PUBG Mobile has several versions, apart from the global one, including Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Korean, each published by different companies. PUBG Mobile KR is published by PUBG Corporation, and explicitly available for players from the Korea/Japan regions.

The PUBG Mobile Korean version has several exclusive in-game events that provide players with in-game cosmetics, but it doesn’t feature the AG currency (Ace Gold). Instead, it features Donkatsu Medals, which can be used to open crates.

The game is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Korea and Japan. You can download it using the APK and OBB files too, or via the TapTap application. In this article, we provide a detailed guide to download the game using the latter.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version from TapTap Store: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

It is a straightforward task to download the game via the TapTapstore. Follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1: First, download the TapTap app from its official website. You can also click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Look for PUBG Mobile using the search bar.

PUBG Mobile KR on TapTap

Step 3: Next, select PUBG Mobile KR (Korean version) and press on the download button.

Step 4: Wait for the download and installation process to complete. Once done, you can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Korean version.

(The time taken for downloading the game will depend upon your internet speed)

Tips for installation

#1 The size of the Korean Version is 1.94 GB, so ensure that there is sufficient space on your device.

#2 It is recommended to download the game over WiFi. Also, close all the background applications if using mobile data.

#3 Avoid downloading the game using a slow connection, as it might stop midway.

