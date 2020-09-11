(Disclaimer: Indian players, please download the global version at your own risk as it might lead to account bans, as per Indian government's guidelines)

After a long wait, PUBG Mobile rolled out the New Era update globally on 8th September 2020. This brought along a heap of new features into the game, including the remastered version of the classic Erangel map, Erangel 2.0.

You can update the global version directly from Google Play Store or by using APK and OBB files. You can also download the game via the Tap Tap application. In this article, we provide you with a detailed guide to update the game via this method.

How to update PUBG Mobile New Era global version on Tap Tap: Step-by-step guide

It is a straightforward process to update PUBG Mobile New Era on the global version via Tap Tap. Follow the steps given below to do so.

Step 1: Open the TapTap app and search for PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Select PUBG Mobile (Global Version).

Step 3: Click on the update button.

(If you are downloading the game for the first time, you will find the 'install' button instead of the update button)

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the game and trying all the new features that have been added in the game.

(Note: The time taken for the update/download will vary depending upon the internet speed)

Update size

The New Era update of the PUBG Mopbile global version requires 1.8 GB and 2.27 GB of storage space for Android and iOS devices, respectively. Hence, ensure you have sufficient space available for all the game files to be accommodated.

It is crucial to note that the older version of the game doesn't support matchmaking with the newer version. Also, users will receive the following rewards:

2,888 battle points

BP100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

