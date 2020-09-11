PUBG Corporation recently announced that they no longer have plans to authorize the development of PUBG Mobile in India to Tencent Games. They also stated that they would gradually take over the publishing responsibilities in the country.

The announcement brought a new ray of hope for PUBG Mobile players. After the news of PUBG Corporation looking for an Indian partner broke out on social media, several videos and posts started claiming that the company is planning to team up with Jio and bring back the game in India. However, there is no official information on the same.

Also Read: Reports: PUBG Corporation looking for an Indian partner to handle PUBG Mobile distribution.

PUBG Mobile, Jio partnership for India has no official confirmation yet

According to some rumours that are making their rounds on the internet, PUBG Mobile is in talks with Jio to look for a method of unbanning the game in India.

As mentioned earlier, several videos and posts related to this topic have surfaced online. Many of them claim that the partnership is well in place, and that the game will make a comeback soon.

Some of the claims stated the reason that Mukesh Ambani, in a conversation with Satya Nadella in February 2020, had hinted at a possible gaming move soon. He said:

“For many of us who don’t know what gaming is, it is very hard to imagine but gaming will be bigger than music, movies and tv shows put together”

There is one more reason that is fuelling the rumour mill. Last year, Jio had partnered with PUBG Lite, which is the toned-down version of PUBG PC. As a result of this partnership, Jio network users received some exclusive in-game rewards.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire ahead of COD Mobile in download race after PUBG Mobile ban in India.

Conclusion

There is no official confirmation regarding the partnership yet. Players should keep checking the social media handles of PUBG Corporation in order to stay updated.