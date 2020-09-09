Reports: PUBG Corporation looking for an Indian partner to handle PUBG Mobile distribution

Earlier this month, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, by invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, imposed a ban on 118 apps of Chinese origin. Two of the most popular battle royale games — PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite — were also banned.

And now, as per a report published by Mint, PUBG Corporation is looking for an Indian partner to bring the game back to India.

This comes after the South Korean company announced that they no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile Indian franchise to China's Tencent Games. They would also be taking over the country's publishing responsibilities.

PUBG Corporation looking for an Indian partner to handle PUBG Mobile's distribution

As per the report, a new license agreement was in the works with Indian gaming firms in an attempt to bring back the game to India.

A senior government official told said:

"Ownership is only one of the concerns. But there are several other issues, based on which the ban has been ordered. The concerns are related to data privacy, security, activity inside the phone, etc."

The report by Mint also added that after the ban, the government had sent over 70 queries to PUBG Mobile, which the latter will have to respond to within three weeks.

PUBG Corporation will retain the publishing right to the game while the Indian partner will handle its distribution. However, it is unclear whether this agreement or deal with a local partner would help the game come back to India.

There have also been rumours of Jio coming in and taking the PUBG Mobile license in India. However, there is no official confirmation on this front.

