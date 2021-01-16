How to download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.2 version Runic Power update: APK download link

The PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) version is undoubtedly one of the most popular regional variants of the renowned battle royale title. It is published by Krafton Inc and is restricted to the Google Play Store of the Japanese and Korean regions.

The game features a unique in-game currency – Donkatsu Medal – and various exclusive events. Many players even consider it to be the best alternative to the global version.

The 1.2 update arrived in the Korean version a few days back and introduced numerous features, including the new Runic Power mode. If players from other regions desire to play this version, they can download it from TapTap Store or use the APK and OBB files.

This article is a detailed guide to download PUBG Mobile KR via TapTap.

Also read: New PUBG Mobile alternative Farlight 84 releases for early access in Play Store, Indian players rush to download it

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR version 1.2 Runic Power via TapTap

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to download the TapTap application from the official website here.

Step 2: After the download is complete, they can enable the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

(It can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Next, they have to locate and install the TapTap application. After the installation is complete, they have to open the app and search for PUBG Mobile Korea.

Step 4: Users must select the most relevant result and tap the download button. Suppose they already have the older version of the game installed, they will find an update button instead.

After the in-game patches are complete, gamers can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Korean version.

Also read: Despite India ban, PUBG Mobile emerges as the sixth most downloaded game in the country in 2020