How to download PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 Hundred Rhythms version: APK download link, size, and more

PUBG Mobile has several region-specific variants, including VN, TW, etc. PUBG Mobile KR is arguably the most popular alternative version of the renowned battle royale title published by Krafton Inc.

The KR variant has a wide range of exclusive in-game cosmetic items and offers the users a unique in-game currency known as the "Donkatsu Medal," which can be used to purchase crates and other items.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was recently released, due to which numerous features were added to the game. Here are a few of the essential aspects:

New game mode: Hundred Rhythms

New sniper rifle: Mosin Nagant

New vehicle: Motor Glider

Players from Korea can directly get the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. Users from other countries can use the APK and OBB files or the TapTap application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download PUBG Mobile KR via TapTap.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes: New Cheer Park theme, Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, Motor Gliders, map improvements, and more

Advertisement

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 version using TapTap

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea 1.3 version from TapTap:

Step 1: First, the users must download and install the TapTap application from the official website.

Players must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before installation.

Step 2: Next, they must open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile (KR). Multiple options will appear on the screen.

Step 3: The users must select the most relevant result and tap the download button.

If players already have an older version of the game installed on the device, then they must click the update button.

Note: The download size is around 666 MB, and players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on the device. Also, the size of the resource pack varies depending upon the option that the players select.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, the users must select the desired resource: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Advertisement

Step 5: After the download is complete, players can enjoy playing the Korean version of the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,573,454 accounts this week