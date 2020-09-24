How to download PUBG Mobile KR (APK) from TapTap Store: Step by step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is an alternative version of the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. It is quite similar to the global one; however, there are a few minute differences like the currency. The KR version features a unique currency — Donkatsu medal — which can be used to open several crates.

This game is explicitly available in the Google Play Store and App Store of the Korea and Japan regions. However, those outside these areas using Android devices can download it from the TapTap Store as well.

In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide to do the same.

How to download PUBG Mobile KR version (APK) from TapTap Store: Step-by-step guide

It is a straightforward process to download PUBG Mobile KR from the TapTap Store. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the TapTap Store APK from the official website. You can click here to visit it.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install TapTap.

Step 3: After the installation, look for the PUBG Mobile KR version using the search bar.

Step 4: Press on the download button. If you already have the game on your phone, you will have the update button instead.

Wait for the download and installation process to complete, after which you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Korea.

(Note: The time taken for the downloading the game will vary according to your internet speed)

Installation tips

#1 Download the game using a stable internet connection. If you are using mobile data, ensure that there is no other background application running.

#2 Ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the game.

#3 Avoid downloading the update using a slow internet connection, as it might cause the update to stop midway.

