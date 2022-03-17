How to download PUBG Mobile latest 1.9 update on Android and iOS devices

Over the past few years, frequent updates have been critical to the success of PUBG Mobile, and they are typically released once every few months. As of yesterday, the 1.9 version of the battle royale game has been made available for download, and users have been waiting for its arrival ever since the beta went live.

With it, 4th anniversary-based content has made itself into the game, alongside tons of other features and changes, including the one made to the Cheer Park. The following section looks at the steps to download the new version.

Step-by-step guide to downloading PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.9 update on Android and iOS devices

A screenshot from the Discord server (Image via Discord)

Tencent Community Manager, Error403, announced the specifics of the update’s release on the game’s official Discord server. As per the same, it will slowly start rolling out on 16 March at 11 am UTC and will be made completely available on iOS and Android platforms until 18 March at 6:30 am and 9:30 am, respectively.

As a result, gamers who haven’t received the update will not have to worry as they will surely be receiving it by tomorrow.

Listed below are the common steps that players can follow to download the newest version:

Android

Step 1: Users should start by opening the Google Play Store and searching for ‘PUBG Mobile.’

Step 2: On their screens, there will be an ‘Update’ button, which they must click to install the latest release of the game.

Step 3: After the process is complete, users can enjoy the battle royale title.

iOS

Step 1: First, visit the Apple App Store and tap on the profile icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down to check out the pending updates. Then, tap on the ‘Update’ button beside the game’s logo.

Step 3: The 1.9 iteration will soon be installed on players' devices.

It is crucial to note that the update size is 749 MB on the Google Play Store and 1.88 GB on the Apple App Store. Additionally, Android users will have the option to use the APK file to get the 1.9 update for PUBG Mobile.

