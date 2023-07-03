How to download PUBG Mobile latest 2.6 update on Android devices? APK download link and process (July 2023)

After the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update, the players indulged themselves, and the developers later swapped it for the even more exciting Dinoground Gear Front mode. It combines the Gear Front mode's features with a Dinosaur theme backdrop to deliver an exhilarating experience. To enjoy all these features with your friends, you must update to the latest version.

The iOS and Android users can head to the respective stores to get the latest version. Additionally, you can sideload the game using the APK file offered by the developers. Below is the APK download link alongside the procedure for installation.

A step-by-step guide to downloading and installing the latest PUBG Mobile on Android devices

You may follow these instructions to first download the latest PUBG Mobile 2.6 APK file from the official website and then install it to enjoy the game on your Android device:

Step 1: Use the link below to head to the homepage of PUBG Mobile's official website. The developers host the latest APK file of the website. Hence you do not need to look for the files on the third-party sites.

PUBG Mobile official website link to download the APK file: Click here

Press the APK download button to get the latest file (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Press the APK download button to begin the download.

You have two options: the regular version, which comes in around 1.28 GB, and the compact version weighs 690 MB.

The difference between the two files stems from the fact that you need to download an additional resource pack before enjoying the game's latest version.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, navigate through your phone's storage and install the file. You must toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option when prompted.

Step 4: After the installation, you must download an additional resource pack for the compact file. The two offered options are:

Low-Spec resource pack – 579.9 MB

– 579.9 MB HD resource pack – 1097.4 MB

Only once these files have been downloaded can you enjoy playing the popular battle royale title on your device. On the other hand, if you are using the regular version, you can start playing the latest version immediately.

Nonetheless, in both cases, you may know how to download additional resources within the game for a better experience.

In case of a parsing error during installation, you may first attempt a reinstallation. In case the problem persists, then in that case, you may redownload the APK file once again from the official website and follow the procedure once again.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India, so players from the country are advised not to download or play the game. Nonetheless, the Indian players can play BGMI, a dedicated game for the country.

Poll : 0 votes