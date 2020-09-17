How to download PUBG Mobile Lite Global version 0.19.0 update: Step by step guide

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained immense popularity over the past few years, just because of its ability to run on low-end smartphones. It provides a similar battle royale experience like PUBG Mobile. The game receives enough attention from the developers by means of regular updates.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have officially released the 0.19.0 update of the game. The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is around 330 MB for Android devices. For new players, the size of the game will be approximately 530 MB.

Here's a detailed guide to install the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update through an APK file.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update APK

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update APK download link: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option, if you haven't done so already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, log in to your account.

Step 5: Reboot the game when the compilation of resources completes.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 535MB. Hence, the players need to ensure that their phones have enough storage space to accommodate PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading the APK file again.

