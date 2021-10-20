How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK: File size, device requirements, and more for global devices

Since its introduction, PUBG Mobile Lite has amassed a sizable player base, owing primarily to reduced device requirements. The game's growth can also be attributed to regular updates that the developers bring in every few months.

Following the recent release of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version, many new features and cosmetics have been added to the game.

The latest iteration can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or through the APK present on the website.

Note: Indian players must not download PUBG Mobile Lite because the game is banned in the nation.

Step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version using APK

Step 1: Players need to use any web browser to access the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can also visit the website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: While on the PUBG Mobile Lite website, gamers have to choose the APK download option to acquire the game's latest file.

Users can go ahead and download the APK file from the game's site (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is essential to remember that the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is 714 MB in size. As a consequence, readers need to guarantee that they have ample space on their smartphones before downloading.

Step 3: As part of the next step, individuals will have to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option." Once this has been toggled on, they can proceed with the installation process.

Once the installation procedure ends, players can log in to their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the APK of PUBG Mobile Lite is successfully installed, players can open the game and log in to their accounts to try out the latest version.

If a parsing error shows up, they can reinstall PUBG Mobile Lite's APK. Users can subsequently re-download the APK if the same issue persists.

Requirements

As stated on Tencent Games Helpshift, the following are the requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

The requirements mentioned on Tencent Helpshift (Image via Tencent)

If the players' devices match these criteria, they will be able to run the battle royale title on their devices.

