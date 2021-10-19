5 best free Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for Indian users (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is appreciated by players all around the world because it is compatible with low-end devices. Unfortunately, it is banned in India.

The Google Play Store has a wide range of games that can be downloaded for free. If players are in search of titles like PUBG Mobile Lite, they can check the list given below.

Best free Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The backdrop and the gameplay of this game is quite like PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can use weapons and supplies to be the last person standing.

Needless to say, it is compatible with low-end devices and takes up less storage space. Players can click here to download.

2. Battlegrounds Mobile India

Despite PUBG Mobile Lite fans requesting for a lighter version of BGMI, there is no guarantee of release. This game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

The developers believe that Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with low-end devices. As per the Google Play Store, it can be downloaded on a 1.5 GB RAM device.

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This game is all about gunning down enemies to survive, much like PUBG Mobile Lite. To download the game, players can click here.

One of the best aspects of this shooter title is that it can be played offline. Beginners can enjoy the story mode and have fun killing bots in Battle Royale matches.

4. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Cover Fire is one of the best offline shooting games that players can enjoy on their mobile devices. Sniper enthusiasts can also take part in Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the game.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that mobile gamers can use. Realistic gameplay of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite.

5. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

From mountainous terrains to seas, this game has a diverse map that players can traverse. The Battle Royale map covers an area of 4 km * 4 km.

The game can run smoothly on a low-end device like PUBG Mobile Lite. Mobile gamers can click here to be redirected to this game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other.

