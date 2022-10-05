How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 update

PUBG Mobile Lite is built for entry-level mobile devices. While this version of the game does not follow a specific patch schedule, the developers occasionally roll out updates to introduce new content.

PUBG Mobile Lite is exclusively available for Android devices. Players can get the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store. Additionally, the official website of the title has an APK that players can use to download the update.

The 0.23.1 version is now live and has brought multiple new cosmetics to the game, including upgradeable gun skins.

Steps to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 version using the APK from the official website

Note that you must first download the 0.23.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK from the game’s official website before downloading the new version. However, if you already have the previous version installed on your device, you can directly download the latest patch within the game.

You may follow the instructions given below to download and install the 0.23.1 version via APK:

Step 1: Access PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website. You may visit the website directly by clicking on this link.

Press the APK download button on the right side (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, click on the “APK Download” button on the right side of the screen. The APK file will soon be downloaded on your device. It is around 946 MB in size.

You will also be required to download additional resources within the game. Therefore, you must ensure that there is enough space on your device before downloading the file.

The file's size is 946 MB while you need to download additional files in the game (Image via Google)

Step 3: Once the download is complete, access the device’s settings to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option (if not toggled on previously).

Step 4: Locate the file on the device and complete the installation.

The update is around 226.16 MB In size (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Open PUBG Mobile Lite. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to download the update. Click on the "Update" button, and the download will commence. The update is approximately 226 MB in size.

Once the update is downloaded and installed, you can log in to your account to enjoy the latest version of the battle royale game.

Due to the large size of the update, you need to download the APK and install it over a Wi-Fi connection. If you receive a parsing error, you may redownload the client and follow the same installation procedure.

Users can download the 0.23.0 version from the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Besides using the APK file from the official website, you can also use the Google Play Store to download the latest version of the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000. Due to government-imposed restrictions on this battle royale title, players in the country should refrain from downloading or playing it.

