How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update: APK download link and Step-by-step guide

Before every update, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite releases a beta version of the game. The previous 0.19.4 beta arrived a few days back, and now, the developers have released the 0.20.0 beta.

You have an option to download and test the features that have arrived in this new beta before they are eventually added to the global version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite

This article provides the direct download link for the APK file of this game's 0.20.0 beta version.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

Guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update using APK link

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update APK download link: Click here.

The APK file size is 578.10 MB, so you have to ensure there is sufficient storage space available on your device before downloading this APK file.

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link above.

Advertisement

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, enable the install from unknown source option if you haven’t already done so. You can put it on by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation procedure is complete, you can enjoy trying out the new features to make their way into the game.

If you already have any of the older beta versions of the game on your device, you can update it in-game. The size of this update may vary from device to device, but it will likely be in the range of 530 to 570 MB.

If you encounter the error message ‘There was an error parsing the package,’ you can try installing it again after rechecking if the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option is enabled.

If the problem persists, then you can consider downloading the APK again.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version download link: Step-by-step guide