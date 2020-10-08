PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale game – PUBG Mobile. It was developed so that users with low-end devices could also enjoy the exhilarating battle royale experience.

The game has experienced a massive rise in popularity ever since its release in 2019, which can be credited to the regular updates that introduce new features into the game.

The players can download the game from the Google Play Store, using the APK and OBB, or also via various stores like TapTap.

In this article, we provide you the direct download link of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version: APK+OBB download link and step-by-step guide

Players are only required to download the APK file to install the latest version of the game.

APK file download link: Click here

Step 1: First, you would have to download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Next, enable the ‘Install from unknown sources’ option on your device, if not done already. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(You can skip this step if you have already enabled it.)

Step 3: Gamers will then have to locate the APK file on the device and install it.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can open the game and enjoy playing it.

The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB. Therefore, players will have to ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the files.

If you face an error stating that ‘there was a problem parsing the package,’ then you can download the files again and follow the above steps once again.

