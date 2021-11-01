How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 APK update file in November 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite was introduced in 2019 and has attracted millions of fans due to its minimal hardware requirements and engaging gameplay. Additionally, the developers often add new content to the game, which enriches the entire experience.

Since the game is only available for Android devices, players can download it to the Google Play Store. Additionally, they can utilize the APK file present on the official website to install PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so players from the country are advised not to download it.

Steps to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 was released a few weeks ago. The update incorporated plenty of new visually appealing cosmetic items, including a set of upgradeable gun skins.

The developers have made the game's APK file accessible on the official website. Players may download and install it by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: This link will take you to the official website for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Pressing the APK download button will commence the download (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You can subsequently click on the APK download option present at the center of the screen to commence the download.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is about 714 MB, so gamers should ensure they have enough space to download the APK and install it on their device. Furthermore, they might have to download additional resource files within the game.

Step 3: Following this, users should install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK. However, they should ensure that the "Install from Unknown Source" option has been enabled before going ahead.

Players on different versions cannot play together (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the installation, they will be able to sign in with their accounts to enjoy playing the streamlined version.

If an error comes up during the installation, players can retry installing it first. If the problem persists, they will have to redownload the file from the website.

