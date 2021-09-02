How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest update on Android devices (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite has a large global audience owing to its very low hardware requirements and overall exhilarating experience. The game is available on Android devices, and according to the website, it can run on devices with even 1 GB of RAM.

Players can download it directly from the Google Play Store or use the APK file from the official website to get it.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and as a result, users from the country must refrain from downloading the game.

Steps to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update on Android devices

Since the official website does not provide a direct download link for the latest version, players can first download the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 version through the APK file on the website. Then players can update it to 0.21.2 in-game.

The steps to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite are outlined below:

Step 1: Players must visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. Clicking on this URL will redirect them to it.

Hit on the APK download option (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Once they have reached the game's website, they are required to tap on the "APK Download" button. As a result, the APK file will soon be downloaded on the devices.

The APK file is roughly 674 MB in size, and the in-game patch is approximately 153 MB. Before proceeding with the download, users should make certain that there is sufficient free space on their devices.

Step 3: After that, users will have to toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install PUBG Mobile Lite's APK file on their Android devices.

The in-game patch must be downloaded to play the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once the installation process is completed, players can launch the game. A pop-up will appear notifying players that they need to download the in-game patch.

In the event that players are stuck in the update loop they can repair the game client. This will fix the given error.

Users can play the latest verion once the patch is complete (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: After the download has concluded, users can log into their PUBG Mobile Lite account and play the 0.21.2 version of the game.

If an error message stating an issue parsing the package appears, users should consider downloading the APK file from the website again and repeating the instructions outlined above.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish