How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest update APK in January 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite has a devoted fanbase worldwide and the title is popular among players primarily because of its hardware requirements. Due to its low device requirement, the game provides a seamless battle royale experience for users who cannot play the better variant.

The 0.22.1 version was released recently. It offers no substantial changes and mainly focuses on esthetic items and upgradeable gun skins. The patch is available within the game and users who have already installed the 0.22.0 version on their device may download the patch when prompted.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India and gamers should desist from downloading the game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version

Players must first download the 0.22.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the Google Play Store or through the APK file and then install the patch within the game. Here is a guide for you to download the latest version via the APK file:

Step 1: Since the developers have offered the APK file for the 0.22.0 version on the official webpage, you can start by visiting it first.

Step 2: Once you have landed on the webpage, you should click the download APK button to commence downloading the file.

The 0.22.0 APK file weighs in at about 714 MB, and you will need additional space to install it. Hence, you should see enough free storage on the device to avoid errors.

Step 3: After that, you must install the file which has just been downloaded, and if requested, you must toggle on the Install from unknown source option.

If you click on the cancel button, the game will close (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Subsequently, you can open PUBG Mobile Lite, and a dialog box will appear, asking you to download a 192 MB update. There is no other way than downloading the patch to access the game. In case you click on the cancel button, the game will close.

Step 5: When the update is finished, you will be able to sign in to your existing account or create a new one to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

