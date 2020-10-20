How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnam (VN) version: APK+OBB download link and a step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Vietnam is published by VNG Game Publishing and is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Vietnam. It is almost the same as the global version, and there are not many changes. However, many players still wish to try out this version.

The users from other regions can download this game using APK and OBB files, or from stores like TapTap. This article provides a step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Vietnam or the VN version using APK and OBB files.

Download PUBG Mobile Vietnam using the APK+OBB download links

PUBG Mobile Vietnam (VN) version APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Vietnam (VN) version OBB download link: Click here

Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on the device before downloading these files.

Users can follow the steps given to download and install the PUBG Mobile Vietnam version using the APK and OBB files.

Step 1: They can download the desired files from the links provided above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, players need to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if they haven’t previously done so. They can enable this option by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Gamers must then install the APK file, but should not open the game.

Step 4: They can then rename the OBB file as ‘main.14351.com.vng.pubgmobile’, but not change its extension.

Step 5: They can then copy it to Android/OBB/com.vng.pubgmobile (Create a folder with this name if there isn’t one).

After the file gets copied, gamers can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Vietnam on their devices.

If they encounter the parsing error, users can consider downloading the APK+OBB files again and following the same steps mentioned above.

