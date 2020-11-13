How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version 1.1 Metro Royale update using APK + OBB files and TapTap: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It has several region-specific versions like Vietnam (VN) and Korea (KR). PUBG Mobile VN is published by VNG Game Publishing to cater to users from Vietnam.

The recent 1.1 update hit the servers of all the versions of PUBG Mobile. Users from Vietnam can directly download the latest version from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. Players from other regions can try out the game using APK and OBB files or via stores like TapTap.

This article provides the APK and OBB files for PUBG Mobile VN and a guide to download it from TapTap Store.

How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version 1.1 Metro Royale update

#1 Using APK and OBB files

ZIP file link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile VN version:

Step 1: First, they need to download the zip file from the link above and extract it to obtain the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Gamers then have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option. They can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They have to install the APK file but not open it.

Step 4: They need to copy the folder ‘com.vng.pubgmobile’ to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, players can open and try out PUBG Mobile VN.

The size of the zip file is 602.1 MB, and hence, users must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices.

#2 TapTap

Players must follow the steps below to download the game via TapTap.

Step 1: They need to download the TapTap application from the official website. They must ensure to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option before installing it.

Step 2: Gamers can open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Vietnam.

Step 3: They have to click on the most relevant result and press the download button. The game will be downloaded and installed.

