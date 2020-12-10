How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnamese (VN) version 1.1 update: APK download link and step-by-step guide for beginners

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the leading games on the mobile platform and was one of the most streamed games on YouTube in 2020.

Apart from the global version, there are several region-specific variants of PUBG Mobile to cater to users from different parts of the world. PUBG Mobile VN or Vietnam is one such version.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest 1.1 version of PUBG Mobile VN.

How to download PUBG Mobile VN version

Players can download the APK file of the game from the official website or they can use the APK+OBB files provided in this article.

From the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Vietnam. You can click this link to do so.

Step 2: Click on the APK download button.

The size of the APK file is 620 MB.

Step 3: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been enabled previously.

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file.

After completing the installation, you can enjoy playing the Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile.

Using APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile Vietnam APK+OBB file: Click here

The size of the zip file containing the APK and OBB is 610 MB.

Step 1: Download and extract the file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Locate and install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ before installing the files. You can enable it by following by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Copy the entire “com.vng.pubgmobile” folder containing the zip file to Android/OBB.

After the files are copied, you will be able to play PUBG Mobile Vietnam.

