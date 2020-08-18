How to download PUBG Mobile without Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games for Android and iOS, with a million-plus active player base. In a classic match of 30 minutes, players will drop on to a mysterious island, where they will look to survive till the end. The last one standing on the battleground will get the 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner', the exclusive tagline for winners of a match.

The game is available on all the stores, like Google Play Store and Apple Store, and has garnered over 100 million downloads. This shooter can be downloaded on Android from the Play Store, but sometimes, players encounter errors while downloading the files. However, it can also be downloaded without using the Play Store.

Download PUBG Mobile without using Google Play Store

The alternative method that players can use to download PUBG Mobile is through APK and OBB files. These files are commonly used to install any application in Android smartphones.

Download link of PUBG Mobile APK: https://bit.ly/2BNw6Mr

Download link of PUBG Mobile OBB: https://bit.ly/34cdBNE

Steps to download PUBG Mobile without Play Store:

Players must open the Download folder in File Manager on their devices. They should locate the downloaded PUBG Mobile APK file. Users can then open it and hit the install button. They must remember to allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation gets done, they can copy the OBB file of the game to Internal Storage/SD card > Android > OBB > com.tencent.ig. Users can now open the PUBG Mobile application in their devices. They can log in with Facebook, Google Play, or a guest account and play the game.

The size of the PUBG Mobile APK file is around 53 MB, and that of the OBB file is about 1.7 GB. In case of an error stating: Problem parsing package, players should consider re-installing the game by repeating the steps mentioned above.

Also read: How to improve ping in PUBG Mobile