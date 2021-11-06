How to download PUBG: New State from Play Store upon release

PUBG: New State Battle Royale game made by Krafton Inc is about to be launched. The title had conducted multiple rounds of testing and was well-received by fans all over the world. This game is a sequel to PUBG Mobile and is a stand-alone title developed by PUBG Studios.

The game is currently open to pre-register as the global launch is set to take place on November 11, 2021. The game will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

How to download PUBG: New State?

As mentioned, the game has not been launched yet, and therefore players can pre-register at the moment. Players can follow the steps below to download the game post the global launch.

Open the Play Store/App Store app on the mobile phone

Search for PUBG: New State

Click on “Download”

The game will be installed shortly after the download

More about PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is a futuristic battle royale game set in 2051. The game features multiple factions, namely Dream Runners, New State, Hunters, Mayhem and GLC. The game will be pretty different from its prequel as it is replete with futuristic gadgets and objects that can be interacted with in-game, forcing players to adapt and come up with new strategies to win games. Players will be battling it out in Troi, a map covering about 64 sq. kilometers.

The game also promises dynamic gunplay as well as Ultra settings for gamers who want a very realistic gaming experience. It is interesting to note that players will be given a reward for pre-registering. PUBG: New State will reward a limited vehicle skin available to players once the global launch of the game takes place.

Pre-registration for the game is open as of now and players can do so by following the following steps:

Open Play Store or App Store.

Search for “PUBG: New State”

Click on the pre-register button.

