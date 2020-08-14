How to download Remnant: From the Ashes for free on PC 

Remnant: From the Ashes is an action role-playing game developed by Gunfire Games. Its developers are often lauded for seamlessly combining souls-game mechanics with the third-person shooter.

Along with The Alto Collection, Remnant: From the Ashes is available for free on the Epic Games Store. You can download the game starting today August 14, 2020 till August 20, 2020.

Both Remnant and Alto are good games which you must play at least once. Remnant is ideal for action-RPG lovers while Alto is great for players who prefer casual games.

Steps to download Remnant: From the Ashes from Epic Games for free

Download and install Epic Games launcher if you do not have it already.

Log in to your Epic Games account.

Create an account if you do not already have one. Players can use social media sign-in methods to shorten the registration step.

After logging in, check the top left corner on the main launcher page. You can find a store tab there. Click on it.

On the Epic Games store page, you can find Remnant in the free games section.

Click on Remnant and you will be prompted to the game page.

On the game page, click on Get.

Complete the free transaction.

The game will be added to your libraries which can be accessed right below the store tab.

Click on the game image to start your download

