Spellbreak is a brand new battle royale game developed and published by Proletariat, Inc.

It is an action-survival spell-casting game where battle mages fight each other with different elemental spells to become the winner. Spellbreak's second beta phase ended on July 20, 2020. The game released on September 3, 2020, on PS4, PC and Xbox One.

A guide on how to download Spellbreak from Epic Games Store

Open Epic Games launcher or visit the Epic Games Store website.

Log in with your account details. Make a new account if you don't have a pre-existing one.

Go to the store tab and then head to the free games section.

Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Click on the Play Free Now button.

You will be prompted to the game page.

Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Click on Get Now.

After completing the free transaction, Spellbreak will be added to your game library.

Select the library tab from the left menu and look for Spellbreak.

Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Click on the game image to begin your download.

You will be asked to chose an install location.

Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Select the drive where you want to install the game.

Click on Install. Your download will begin, and the game shortcut will be added to the windows quick-menu as well as on the desktop.

You can monitor your download progress and speed by visiting the download tab in Epic Games Launcher.

Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Proletariat, Inc describes the game as:

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands.

