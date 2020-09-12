Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to download Spellbreak from Epic Games Store

Unlike other new battle royale games, Spellbreak is a completely new take on the battle royale genre (Image Credit: PlayStation)
Unlike other new battle royale games, Spellbreak is a completely new take on the battle royale genre (Image Credit: PlayStation)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 12 Sep 2020, 07:21 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Spellbreak is a brand new battle royale game developed and published by Proletariat, Inc.

It is an action-survival spell-casting game where battle mages fight each other with different elemental spells to become the winner. Spellbreak's second beta phase ended on July 20, 2020. The game released on September 3, 2020, on PS4, PC and Xbox One.

Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake PC system requirements

A guide on how to download Spellbreak from Epic Games Store

  • Open Epic Games launcher or visit the Epic Games Store website.
  • Log in with your account details. Make a new account if you don't have a pre-existing one.
  • Go to the store tab and then head to the free games section.
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
  • Click on the Play Free Now button.
  • You will be prompted to the game page.
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Advertisement
  • Click on Get Now.
  • After completing the free transaction, Spellbreak will be added to your game library.
  • Select the library tab from the left menu and look for Spellbreak.
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
  • Click on the game image to begin your download.
  • You will be asked to chose an install location.
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
  • Select the drive where you want to install the game.
  • Click on Install. Your download will begin, and the game shortcut will be added to the windows quick-menu as well as on the desktop.
  • You can monitor your download progress and speed by visiting the download tab in Epic Games Launcher.
Image Credit: Epic Games Store
Image Credit: Epic Games Store

Proletariat, Inc describes the game as:

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands.

Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake announced, to be released on 21st January

Published 12 Sep 2020, 07:21 IST
PC Games 2020 Epic Games
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी