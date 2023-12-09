How to download the Finals on PC

The Game Awards 2023 had several surprises for the gaming community, including the launch of The Finals, the new free-to-play competitive first-person shooter. Developed by Embark Studios, the title conducted its open beta on October 26, which lasted until November 5.

With the game's surprise launch on December 7, many shooter fans are eager to get their hands on the title. Fortunately, it's available across multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S.

Here's how you can join the action on PC.

The Finals guide: How to download the game on PC

The game is now available to play on PC, Xbox X/S, and PS5 (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals is an online team-based shooter created by Embark Studios. With three unique classes that offer distinct weapons and gadgets, players are immersed in thrilling combat action. It is currently available on three platforms, including PC.

To download the PC version, you can directly visit Steam and search for the title. Once you get into the game's Steam page, select download to initiate the download process. For PC users, the file size should be around 17 GB.

Alternatively, you can visit the official website and select the PC option. You will then be directed to the title's Steam page. Again, you can select Play the Game to initiate the download process.

The Finals gameplay and release date

The game was officially launched during the Game Awards 2023 (Image via Embark Studios)

In The Finals, players step into the arena as contestants geared up for intense battles against others. The first-person shooter game boasts a completely destructible environment, providing a plethora of strategic options for outmaneuvering rival squads.

Developed by former Battlefield developers, the title has gained substantial attention during its beta phases and is anticipated to be one of the most popular PC games of the year.

Distinguishing itself from the battle royale genre, the game lacks a shrinking play area or the typical consequences for elimination, except for a brief respawn timer. The matches last no more than 15 minutes, which offers a nostalgic nod to the deathmatch modes popular in the mid-2000s, albeit blending modern aesthetics and technical prowess.

The Finals' official release date was December 7, 2023, as revealed during The Game Awards, where the title's director announced that Season 1 was available for play.

