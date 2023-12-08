The Finals "Black Screen" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Finals has officially gone live and players can now download the game on their respective consoles. The launch trailer took players by storm after debuting at The Game Awards 2023. As such, there has been a massive influx of players rushing to the game to make the most of Season 1. However, many are reporting an issue while trying to launch the game.

It would seem players are experiencing a "Black Screen'' error upon trying to launch the game. Given that the beta version worked well, this has left players perplexed and without a solution to the problem. Thankfully, there are a few possible fixes and workarounds that can be tried to resolve the "Black Screen'' error in The Finals.

How to fix "Black Screen" error in The Finals

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, The Finals officially launched a few hours ago, but some players have been unable to get into the game. They have been running into issues such as "Can't invite friends'' error. More recently, many have also encountered a "Black Screen'' error.

This is likely being caused by a glitch and/or bug. It is causing the game to crash and is rather tricky to tackle. On that note, here are a few potential fixes that players can try out to get things going.

1) Check system requirements

Although The Finals has a relatively low system requirement, it could be possible that your rig does not meet them. Perhaps some components are outdated or are not compatible. That being said, considering checking the system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

2) Update graphic drivers

If your rig is indeed up to the mark to run the game, the "Black Screen'' error could be related to your GPU drivers. Consider updating them or doing a fresh install. Given that the game just launched a few hours ago, your GPU drivers could be outdated, and thus, this is casuing it to crash.

3) Verify file integrity and/or reinstall the game

If The Finals "Black Screen" error still persists, verify the integrity of the files. At times, during a download, a few files could be corrupted or go missing. This should fix that issue. If the problem still persists, consider reinstalling the game once more.

4) Wait for an official fix

Expand Tweet

If all the aforementioned methods fail to provide a workaround or remedy The Finals "Black Screen" error, the only thing left to do is wait for an official fix. Given that this is launch day, a series of patches and hot-fixes will be implemented by the developers. As such, this problem should not take long to fix.