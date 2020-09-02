Tom Clancy's 'The Division' is a third-person Action-RPG game from Ubisoft. The game was initially launched on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox on 8th March 2016. 'The Division' was one of the first games to use the brand new Snowdrop engine.

The engine helped the game look phenomenal, while also helping the gameplay experience to be fluid and immersive.

Ubisoft offers The Division for free

Ubisoft always provides some of their games for free if downloaded within a limited period. This time we have Tom Clancy's 'The Division' free on Uplay. The game is available to download for free till September 7, 2020. The Division is a great game from Ubisoft. Although it has had its fair share of issues including 'the bullet sponginess' in enemies, bugs and unbalanced gameplay.

However, the game at the moment feels balanced. We recommend you to download the game and try it for yourselves.

Steps to claim The Division for free on Uplay

You can claim the game for free from your web browser or with the UPlay launcher.

Log in to your Uplay account.

In the main page, the top menu clicks on discover.

There you will find a pop-up hypertext with the message "Claim Tom Clancy's The Division for free"

Click on it and you will be prompted to the game page.

Click on "get for free" to claim the game for free.

After you are done with the above steps. The game will be added to your library.

Visit your library and download the game.

Note: The Division requires a constant internet connection to play. There is no offline mode.

Story of The Division

It is set in a near-future New York City in the aftermath of a viral pandemic. The player, a Special Agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, is tasked with helping the group rebuild its operations in Manhattan, investigate the nature of the outbreak, and combat criminal activity in its wake.