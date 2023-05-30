How to dual-wield weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is about two things: exploration and combat. The former is primarily what it's known for, thanks to a vast detailed open world and attention to detail. However, players will spend time engaging in the latter when not scouring over every nook and cranny. Thankfully there are many ways to approach combat, whether through the use of traditional weapons or brand new abilities. For many it will certainly be the former.

There are dozens of varied and unique weapons to gather in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These range from greatswords and clubs to wands and bows. But what about dual-wielding?

While dual-wielding has not made it in, there is a workaround in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Dual-wielding in games allows players to use two weapons at once. So this concept can range from two guns to melee weapons, like daggers. However, it is not a thing in this game. At least not in the traditional manner. By default, Link can only use one weapon. This is either a one-handed or double-handed weapon. The former also allows holding a shield, making it ideal for defensive maneuvers.

This also means it is not possible to equip two weapons, as the other hand is dedicated to the shield. However, as with many other elements of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, rules are meant to be broken. Thanks to the genius Fuse mechanic, players can use their shield as a weapon in a limited capacity.

Simply attach a weapon to the shield using Fuse and use the parry button to attack foes with the shield hand. Here is how to do it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Equip a shield and drop the weapon needed to be fused to the shield on the ground in a safe area. Press and hold L and select the Fuse ability, which is indicated by a blue sword icon. Fuse the weapon with the shield. This shield-weapon is now ready to use. To attack foes, press and hold the ZL button to raise the shield in a defensive posture and approach a foe. This also locks on to the enemy for accurate melee strikes With the ZL button held down, press A to initiate a parry. Unlike an actual parry, players can simply spam the button like a normal attack for the fused weapon to take effect. This should deal damage to enemies as well.

Bludgeoning weapons are ideal for fusing as they can help whittle down armor on foes. Alternately, something like a spike can turn the shield into an offensive tool while also defending protagonist Link. At the beginning of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, good weapons can be somewhat hard to find. As such, players can also fuse Construct Horns, dropped from the new robot enemies, to the same effect.

Do note that a weapon (or any fused item) cannot be removed once fused. So be sure to wisely pick which sword should be stuck to the shield as this is a permanent choice. Furthermore, once the shield's durability reaches zero, it will break, destroying the weapon on it as well.

