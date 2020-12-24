How to do the duplication glitch in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is rife with all kinds of bugs, and while many are aggravating, some like the duplicate glitch, can be fairly helpful.

The first step to start the duplication process is to find one of the selling terminals. Those machines are all over Night City and are marked by a white cube when opening up the map. Once players find a selling terminal to use, it's time to start the process of infinite items.

Inside the terminal screen, players will need to sell all the items they wish to duplicate. That's going to help a bit because duplicating costs a certain amount of Eddies every time the item is duplicated, which is based on the buyback cost. When that's done, players should back out of the terminal but not move anywhere.

Next, players should hit the pause button and the sell button that would be used in the terminal at the same time. The inputs will change based on the platform, but the steps are the same.

Completing the Cyberpunk 2077 duplication glitch

To find out if the duplication glitch worked in Cyberpunk 2077, pay attention to the look of the screen after using the button inputs. The screen resolution in the terminal should look weird compared to normal, and some numbers such as level and XP should be cut off on the borders.

Now, players can start the real duplication of items. As a reminder, any item in the game can technically be duplicated, but it will cost Eddies to do so. That means an expensive item will also be expensive to duplicate, so be careful.

Any items that players sold initially will be available to buy in the selling terminal. Purchases can be made as many times as the player desires, as long as the Eddies are there.

For any middle of the game Cyberpunk 2077 players or early game players, duplicating expensive weapons may not be the best options.

Instead, the best ideas may be duplicating cheap weapon materials in order to craft any needed upgrades and weapons. It's an easy way to get weapons and required items for anyone willing to use the glitch.

Players who want to use the duplicate glitch in Cyberpunk 2077 should act fast. It's likely that as the game continues to be improved, the glitch will be patched out of the game. Until that happens, feel free to duplicate away in Cyberpunk 2077.