Hilarious Cyberpunk 2077 clip shows how chaotic Night City can be

Night City is as chaotic in its lore as it is in Cyberpunk 2077's current bug-filled state.

A Reddit user by the name of Szynite has shown just how crazy Night City can get. Cyberpunk 2077 is full of bugs and glitches depending on the system a player has. Some of it is absolutely hilarious, though.

From mirrors forcing V to be naked to vehicles falling out of the sky, Night City is a wild place to live right now. The clip posted starts with the latter it seems, then devolves into utter confusion and destruction.

Cars are falling out of the sky on Cyberpunk 2077

A morning drive in Cyberpunk 2077's sprawling Night City quickly becomes a nightmare for its inhabitants. The player is cruising along on a motorcycle with a two-star wanted level.

Suddenly, to the player's left, a small explosion takes place. Several cars appeared over the explosion and one appears to fall out of the sky. The falling car happens to bounce over the player.

Driving in first-person, the player rotates the camera to look at the chaos behind them. Distracted by the insanity occurring, the player veers a bit before looking back to the front.

Unfortunately, this Cyberpunk 2077 player runs head-on into another vehicle waiting at a stoplight. Members of the NCPD are there and immediately begin shooting as the player takes out a light pole and hits the pavement.

Avoiding the NCPD, Szynite heads toward the start of the chaos. Near the explosion remains the car that appeared out of nowhere. It is on its top as a small van appears propped up on the car.

This is where the cherry on top of this Cyberpunk 2077 clip begins. The van ends up on all wheels again, clipping through the turned over vehicle. The toppled vehicle then snaps to its side.

The Night Citizen occupying the vehicle exits while levitating. As the Cyberpunk 2077 NPC repositions, still floating, of course, another NPC mutters "Hola" from behind the player, which is Spanish for "Hello."

Then the unthinkable happens. The car explodes. The NPC catches fire, his head basically pops off, and the clip abruptly ends. What a game the world has been graced with in these trying times.