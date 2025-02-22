How do EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players receive upgrades?

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo is in full swing in Ultimate Team, featuring a mix of current superstars alongside legends of the sport. This is a unique event as all the items featured on the roster are eligible for future upgrades to their overall ratings, stats, roles, and PlayStyles. With both regular players and Heroes being a part of the lineup, fans will be curious about how the boosts can be earned.

Just like in previous years, there are various requirements these items will have to meet in order to receive the upgrades on offer. These boosts will be based on their team's results and performances in their respective domestic leagues, adding a whole new level of hype to real-life football matches. However, the requirements are different for regular players and Heroes in the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo.

A look at the upgrade requirements for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC players

The promo roster for the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo features some major names like Heung Min Son, Eden Hazard, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. A second roster is also on the way, with players like Marcus Rashford, Mathys Tel, and Ze Roberto rumored to feature in it.

These items already possess some impressive stats and Playstyles, so the possibility for upgrades makes the promo even more exciting.

The upgrade information is shown in-game (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations and upgrades for regular current-gen players who are part of the roster:

Club achieves two wins in the next four league games: +1 overall rating

10 club goals in the next four league games: 99 stat

Player scores one goal or assist in next four league games (for ATT/Mid except CDMs): +1 PlayStyle+ and +1 PlayStyle

Clean sheet in the next four league games (for DEF/GK and CDMs): +1 PlayStyle+ and +1 PlayStyle

No yellow or red cards for the player in the next four league games: +1 overall rating and five-star weak foot or skill moves

These are the upgrades and stipulations for the Heroes who are part of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo:

Club gets two wins in the next four league games: +1 overall rating and role++

Club scores ten goals in the next four league games: 99 stat

There will also be an additional seasonal upgrade for players who win the domestic cup or domestic league competition with their clubs. If the team wins the domestic cup, the player will receive a 99 stat and a Playstyle+ (up to three PlayStyle+). On the other hand, if the team wins the league, the player will receive +1 overall rating and a PlayStyle+ (up to three PlayStyle+).

Overall, there are some very exciting boosts on offer over the course of the next few weeks.

