How to earn the Backstabber medal in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile is one of the most popular titles on the mobile platform. It features various unique features like scorestreaks, operator skills, Battle Royale classes, and more, which makes it stand out from other games of its genre.

In the game, users can also procure a wide variety of medals for each mode. Back Stabber is one of the Multiplayer medals present in the game. In this article, we share how players can acquire this medal.

Earning the Backstabber medal in COD Mobile

Back Stabber Medal in COD Mobile

As mentioned earlier, Back Stabber is one of the Multiplayer medals; hence users can only earn it in the multiplayer modes. Its description states:

"Killed an enemy from behind with an equipped melee weapon."

The description basically explains how players can obtain the medal in COD Mobile. All that the players would have to do is stab a foe with a melee weapon from behind.

"Small Arms" Seasonal event

'Small Arms' event in Free Fire

The developers of COD Mobile regularly incorporate new events that allow users to get various items for free.

In one of the "Small Arms" Seasonal event tasks, users are required to earn the Back Stabber Medal thrice. Upon completing it, they’d receive the "LK24-Alarm" and 4000 Battle Pass XP. The event ends in over 19 days. Hence players have an ample amount of time to complete it.

Here are all the Multiplayer medals present in the game:

Nuclear Killer

Ultimate Terminator

Brutal

Mega Kill

Relentless

Ruthless

Merciless

Bloodthirsty

Berserker

Super Kill

Frenzy Kill

Fury Kill

Triple Kill

Double Kill

Collateral

Scrapped

Blackout

Kingslayer

Survivor

Comeback

First Blood

Back Stabber

Avenger

Savior

Headshot

Raining Death

Bull’s Eye

Revenge

Knockout

Long Shot

One Shot, One Kill

Nuclear

Kill Chain

Ultra Kill

Unstoppable

Stuck

Popcorn

Giant Killer

Rejected

Fuzz Buster

Crackdown

Prop Hunter

First Kill

