How to unlock the Quick Fix perk in COD Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile has garnered a huge audience worldwide, and it doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down. According to a report, nearly 67% of PUBG Mobile players in India shifted to the COD Mobile after a ban was imposed on the former.

The game not only features a wide arsenal of guns but also provides several exciting in-game features including scorestreaks and perks. These separate it from other titles on the platform.

Perks are one of the most interesting features of COD Mobile. They are divided into three categories: Red, Green, and Blue. Quick Fix is one of the Green perks in the game. In this article, we take a look at how players can unlock it.

How to get the Quick Fix Perk in COD Mobile

Players can currently obtain the Quick Fix Perk from the in-game store. Following are the steps to purchase it:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Store icon located in the bottom left corner.

Step 2: The in-game store opens up. Next, press the Credits icon as shown in the picture below.

Step 3: Scroll down and find the Quick Fix perk. After a successful purchase, players can equip the perk in the Loadout section.

The description of the perk states that "Gun, melee and combat axe kills regenerate health. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration."

Small Arms Seasonal Event in COD Mobile and Quick Fix

In one of the recent events in COD Mobile, players need to have the Quick Fix perk unlocked to complete a challenge.

They are required to kill ten enemies with the Quick Fix perk equipped and upon completing the challenge will earn rewards. Players will receive the J358 – Alarm and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

The event ends in 20 days from the time of writing this article, so users have an ample amount of time to finish the task.

