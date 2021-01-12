How to earn the Berserker medal in COD Mobile Season 13?

COD Mobile is a battle royale game that is all about surviving till the end by eliminating all the enemies. Players have to possess both survival and gun skills to claim victory.

The game offers multiplayer modes with some special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s excellence and skill set.

Out of the 85 medals in COD Mobile, 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by completing some specific tasks in-game. The Berserker medal is one of the easily earned medals achieved by completing an easy task.

The Berserker medal in COD Mobile

Steps to earn the Berserker medal in COD Mobile

This is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. A player needs to kill three enemies in a row in a single Multiplayer match without dying to earn the medal.

They can follow these steps to get the Berserker medal in COD Mobile:

Select the Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile with a squad. They can solo-queue as well.

Equip the preferable loadout choices.

Select an available Multiplayer map and start the game.

Kill three enemies in a row without dying.

Earning a Berserker medal is very easy if the player has enough skills, along with quick-thinking abilities. He/she can earn multiple such medals in a game.

Here are some tips to earn multiple Berserker medal in a game:

Set the perks in Loadout, which will allow the player to have high chances of survival throughout the game. The player can set it to Vulture, Persistence, and Hardline.

Use Sentry Gun or VTOL or any other to earn kills as fast as possible.

Try to catch the enemies off guard.

Avoid unnecessary fights.

Avoid open fights, and try to fight from cover.

Players can also follow these steps to earn other similar medals in COD Mobile, while these tips will also help them in the BR mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the thoughts of the writer, and what may seem to be an easy achievement for one may not be the case for the other.