How to earn the Brutal medal in COD Mobile Season 2

The Brutal Medal is a token of excellence for COD Mobile players.

COD mobile is a battle royale game that spins around the theme of the last man standing on the battleground. Besides that, it also offers a multiplayer mode which is highly competitive as well.

It also offers special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s skillset and how far along they have progressed in the game. There are a total of 85 medals in the game. Out of that, 42 can be acquired in Multiplayer mode.

The Brutal medal is a Multiplayer exclusive medal. To earn this medal, players need to secure 25 kills in a game without dying once.

Steps to earn the Brutal medal in COD Mobile Season 2

This is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. A player needs to kill 25 enemies in a row in a single Multiplayer match without dying once to earn the medal.

Brutal Medal COD Mobile

Players can follow these steps to earn a Brutal Medal in the game.

Step 1: Select the Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile with a squad. They can solo-queue as well.

Advertisement

Step 2: Equip your preferred loadout choices.

Step 3: Select one of the available Multiplayer map and start the game.

Step 4: Kill 25 enemies in a row without dying once.

Earning a Brutal Medal is almost unattainable for a novice player. However, it is a pretty tough job for a professional as well. Players need an excellent skill along with a lot of patience to acquire this medal.

However, here are some of the tips for the players to earn this medal easily.

1) Set the perks in Loadout, which will allow the player to have a high chance of survival throughout the game. The player can set it to Vulture, Persistence, or Hardline.

Advertisement

2) Use Sentry Gun or VTOL or any other to get more kills as fast as possible.

3) Know when to take the fight. Always try to catch the enemies off guard. Avoid open fights and try to fight from any cover.