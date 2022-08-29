How to earn Clout in Splatoon 3

The chase for clout compels many people these days, and this sentiment has even made its way into Splatoon 3. Jokes aside, Clout is a new points system introduced in the public access Splatfest that players can play for free.

Given the recent integration of the new score, many users may want to know what they do.

Splatoon has always been a series with all sorts of oddly named points and rewards for its various modes. However, Clout is a new system introduced in the public test for the third entry.

It is perfectly understandable for gamers to have little knowledge about new additions and to want to seek guidance to understand them.

So what is Clout in Splatoon 3? Is this new rank anything individuals have seen previously? If so, what has changed with this new version?

This article will go into this new system brought by this new entry and provide a brief overview as well as methods that readers can use to generate this new type of point quickly.

Splatoon 3: Everything about Clout

Promotional imagery for Splatoon 3's first Splatfest (Image via Nintendo)

To put it simply, Clout is the overall totaling unit used by the game to calculate the total amount of score each team has during a Splatfest. For a team to win a Splatfest, they must have voter popularity, conch shells earned during the sneak peek, and Clout. However, Clout makes up a majority of these factors.

Clout is earned globally, which means it is pooled among all players on a single team. The amount of Clout generated by the side users can join can be viewed by pressing the L trigger while in the Training Room. This is the room they go into before queuing up for a game.

Gamers also gain Clout depending on the mode of game they play. While every mode that will come in the full release cannot currently be played, they can choose whether or not they play Open Mode or Pro Mode.

Open Mode is the game's casual mode, while Pro is Splatoon 3's version of a ranked mode.

While playing Open Mode, players will receive a standard amount of Clout depending on their performance in battle. Performing actions like splatting the most turf, not getting splatted, or splatting others dramatically increases the amount of Clout they will earn at the end of the battle. There are also bonuses for winning.

Users who choose to participate in Pro Mode will get much more Clout. While the activities they complete in a battle to earn Clout carry over into Pro Mode, there are a few more multipliers at play.

For example, individuals will receive more Clout if their opponents' team has a higher Splat Power.

At the end of Splatoon 3's Splatfest, all of the Clout generated by all three teams will be tallied. As expected, the other factors listed in the beginning contribute to whether a team wins just as much Clout.

However, given that Clout is directly linked to gameplay, it is the most important of the three factors.

