How to earn Double XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches this week, and that means now is the perfect time to start building up Double XP in preparation for the big day. Like so many Call of Duty launches before Vanguard, there are a few different ways to earn that Double XP before the official release.

Vanguard will launch this week on November 5, and before then, one of the best ways to get Double XP will be through marketing promotions that allow players to redeem plenty of codes. But the usual promotions aren't the only way to earn Double XP, and the sources this year are in plenty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard - How to get Double XP tokens and codes

The best way to get Double XP every year before Call of Duty releases is through marketing materials. Most players at this point are likely to recognize Mountain Dew and Doritos as the main brands connected to the Vanguard Double XP campaign, just like previous years.

For the time being, many Doritos and Mountain Dew products will have Call of Duty: Vanguard branding and they will likely stay around for nearly a month. Each one of the products will have a code available to redeem, but the amount of time on the tokens will vary depending on the product that players buy.

Mountain Dew Vanguard Double XP:

20 oz bottle: 15 minutes of Double XP from code found underneath the cap.

18 pack: 60 minutes of Double XP from code found inside the box.

24 pack: 120 minutes of Double XP from code found inside the box.

Mountain Dew Game Fuel Vanguard Double XP:

16 oz can: 15 minutes of Double XP + one operator skin from code found on the tab.

Doritos Vanguard Double XP:

2.75 oz bag: 15 minutes of Double XP from code inside the bag.

9.25 oz bag: 60 minutes of Double XP from code inside the bag.

Once the codes are purchased, players can redeem them on the official Game Fuel site that will be linked to their Call of Duty account.

On top of the marketing codes, players can earn Double XP by buying the Ultimate Edition of Vanguard for $99, or level up the current Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Regardless of the method, there are a few different ways to earn some Double XP before Vanguard launches.

Edited by R. Elahi